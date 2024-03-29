KT Tunstall reacts to Azealia Banks singling her out on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

KT Tunstall has responded to Azealia Banks‘ comments singling her out on Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

As part of the rapper’s latest slate of criticisms of Queen Bey’s new musical direction, which she has previously described as “white women cosplay”, while also stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”, Banks said she “personally would have jumped out of my seat for a KT Tunstall appearance” on the record.

Responding to the comment by sharing NME‘s article, Tunstall has since replied on social media and jokingly wrote: “To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch.”

‘Cowboy Carter’ was released today (March 29) and serves as Beyoncé’s eighth studio album as well as the second in an expected trilogy that began with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’.

To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch https://t.co/RtqSkiJVxX — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) March 29, 2024

Banks also appeared to respond to the new version of ‘Jolene’ on the album, which many have speculated features Beyoncé making reference to Jay-Z cheating on her.

“Plus who is this imaginary adversary sis thinks still wants to hump on J in 2024?,” Banks wrote. “She’s gotta find new content. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY thinks he’s even remotely attractive …. LOL”.

But she did go on to find room to praise aspects of ‘Cowboy Carter’, including the “great work” by the “band/producers/engineers”, suggesting the record “might be her most sonically cool attempt at being arty”.

The rapper’s previous assertions about Beyoncé embracing country music culture included her saying she was “ashamed” at how the singer “switch[ed] from baobab trees and black parade to this literal pick me stuff.” The comments refer to the Grammy Award-winning single from ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack, which Beyoncé executive produced back in 2019.

It is not the first time that Banks has been involved in controversy lately. Earlier this month, she waded in on the alleged feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, arguing that it was “about Jay-Z“. In a 20-minute rant on Instagram, she said: “Jay-Z has this way of presenting himself in the culture as a Daddy Warbucks type of figure.”

With ‘Cowboy Carter’ now released, fans have been reacting to the new cover of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’ and Beyoncé’s re-interpretation of Parton’s ‘Jolene’.