KT Tunstall has been announced as the headline act at London’s International Busking Day this Saturday (July 20).

Taking to the stage in Wembley Park, the Brit Award winning Scottish singer will head up the world’s largest celebration of street performance, with over 50 artists showcasing their talent across five stages of free music and entertainment.

The event, managed by Busk in London, will run from 12.00 – 20.00 and sees an array of performance from both international and home grown busking talent. This year, the celebration heads to Wembley, with locations including the Main Stage on Olympic Way and the Market Square Stage showcasing the best in rising talent. Fans can also expect acts on the Street Performance Stage, and the Community Stage hosted by The Yellow at the top of Wembley Park Boulevard.

Performances will also take place at Boxpark Wembley throughout the day and into the night with Boxpark hosting the official after festival party from 8.30pm.

Tunstall, best known for her 2004 record ‘Eye To The Telescope’, said: ““I’m delighted to be supporting International Busking Day in Wembley Park in London this year, alongside the diverse array of talent that will be present. Having started out as a

busker myself, I‘ve always felt it has the potential to play an important part of finding your way into life as a vocational musician.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: ““I’m delighted that Busk in London is bringing International Busking Day back to Wembley Park. Our capital is renowned for its vibrant and diverse busking scene, so it’s great that such talented artists will be entertaining the local community across five stages. It’s a wonderful example of bringing culture to the doorsteps of Londoners, ahead of Brent’s year as London Borough of Culture.”

Other confirmed acts for this year’s event include indie rock band and No. 2 UK chart-toppers The Noisettes; singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hattie Briggs; folk pop singer-songwriter Lucy May Walker; singer-songwriter Sherika Sherard; multi award-winning‚ indie pop & rock artist Natalie Shay; musician and singer-songwriterJosh Gleaves; singer-songwriter Robbie Boyd; and performer Bethzienna Williams, finalist on this year’s The Voice.

Taking to the Boxpark stage at 10.30pm, Boxpark Wembley’s after-festival headliner is Children of Zeus, a soul project from two of Manchester’s most respected artists – DJ, MC and beatmaker Konny Kon, and soul singer Tyler Daley.

The International Busking Day acts will be introduced by two presenters Capital Radio’s Sarah Story and Kiss FM’s Swarzy MaCaly over the course of the day.

Further activity will happen across Wembley Park, including a series of five talks at The Corner: In Conversation with… events featuring Music & Wellbeing talks with Dr Rock – the Music Diet; Nordoff

Robbins Music Therapy; and Music Industry Talks. Other events include the All you wanted to know about… on how to make social media work for musicians and an opportunity to try out Sennheiser audio gear.

Fans can register for free tickets here.