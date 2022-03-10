Kula Shaker announce new album and first UK tour in six years

Kula Shaker have announced details of their new album ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’ alongside plans for a UK tour.

The followup to 2016’s ‘K 2.0’ will be released June 10 via Strangefolk Records. The double record will be made up of 15 tracks and the first single ‘The Once And Future King’ will be unveiled May 3.

Speaking about the record last year in an end of year message on Instagram, Kula Shaker said: “So much has happened since the King last roused himself and rode out to do battle with the forces of ultimate darkness and this world of ours seems almost unrecognisable.”

The King returns!! Glasgow, Manchester. London. Tickets go on sale from our website tomorrow (Friday) at 9am.

“If 2021 was anything to go by, 2022 promises quite a ride. Buckle up for a time of massive change, global upheaval and soul renewal, what to speak of a brand new Kula Shaker album, spear-shaking gigs and a great hosannah to boot,” they continued.

The ‘90s legends have also announced details of a UK tour, set to take place in July. Tickets go on sale 9am GMT, March 11 from here.

Kula Shaker will play:



JULY

05 – Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

06 – Albert Hall, Manchester

08 – Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

This run of shows will be the first time Kula Shaker have toured since their 20th anniversary tour for debut album ‘K’, which took place in 2016.

Speaking to NME at the time, vocalist Crispian Mills explained: “All that music was written at the dawn of my adult life. I was 19/20/21 years old and that’s the doorway into the world of grown-ups and the songs are all about that passage and the excitement and confusion and terror of having to go into this uncertain world.

“Going back to it now that I’ve got kids myself has been a very illuminating experience. You realise how much wisdom there is in that innocence. It’s taught me a lot and I really value those songs.”