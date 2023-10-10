NewsMusic News

Kula Shaker announce new single ‘Indian Record Player’

The second song from their forthcoming album is out later this week

By Damian Jones
Crispian Mills of Kula Shaker
Crispian Mills of Kula Shaker performs at The O2 Institute Birmingham on January 27, 2023 in Birmingham CREDIT: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Kula Shaker have announced plans to release a new single.

The band are set to drop the new song ‘Indian Record Player’ this Friday (October 13), which is taken from their forthcoming new album ‘Natural Magick’. You can listen to a snippet below.

Singer Crispian Mills said the track was inspired by his early childhood, growing up near Southall in the 1970s.

He added via a press release: “A friend played me the vinyl soundtrack to Mughal-E-Azam which is like Indian cinema’s Gone With The Wind and it completely blew my mind. It was like discovering another planet, another world with this incredible music.”

The band have also recorded a Bollywood inspired video to accompany the song which features British bhangra artist Johnny Kalsi of the Dhol Foundation.

Their latest single follows ‘Waves’ which was released earlier this summer. It is the second song to be lifted from the new album which is out on January 26, 2024. You pre-order/pre-save it here.

“These new songs came about in a very similar way to how we recorded our debut album ‘K’ – back when we were often the support act and only had half an hour to blow people away,” said Mills of the new album, which follows last year’s ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’.

“If you can take the listener on a fantastical ride into under three minutes, there’s a thrill and excitement in that.”

The band are set to play a series of shows in Europe and Japan in the coming weeks. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kula Shaker will play:

OCTOBER

23 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich
25 – Cologne, Burgerhaus Stollwerck
26 – St Niklaas, De Casino
27 – Paris – Point Ephemere

FEBRUARY 2024

13 – Big Cat, Osaka
14 – Diamond Hall, Nagoya
15 – EX Theatre, Tokyo

