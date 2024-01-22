Kula Shaker announce Spring 2024 UK tour

Kula Shaker have announced a spring 2024 UK tour set to kick off in April in support of their forthcoming LP ‘Natural Magick’.

Set for release on February 2, ‘Natural Magick’ sees the return of keyboardist Jay Darlington, who for the previous decade has worked with both Liam and Noel Gallagher, meaning their original line-up is back together for the first time since 1998.

The tour will Kick off on April 22 at the Tramshed in Cardiff. From there, Crispian Mills and co will make stops in Bexhill, Wolverhampton, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol. The run of dates will come to an end on May 5 at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who have signed up to the band’s official mailing list on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:30am local time. Those who have pre-ordered ‘Natural Magick’ will also have access to the ticket pre-sale. General ticket sale will commence on February 2 at 10:30am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Kula Shaker 2024 UK tour dates are:

APRIL

22 – Cardiff ,Tramshed

23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

25 – Wolverhampton, The Wulfren

26 – London, Electric Ballroom

29 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

30 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

MAY

1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

3 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

4 – Bristol, Marble Factory

5 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Speaking about the string of tour dates in a press release, Mills said: “Purely in terms of songwriting, energy and performance, ‘Natural Magick’ feels like one of the best, if not the best studio album we’ve ever made, but much of it was written on the road and it’s all very much designed to be played in front of a live audience.”

“This chapter in the band’s life is very much driven by live energy and that spiritual connection with the audiences which comes with it,” Mills said about the forthcoming LP. “We all agreed to make this album a Kula Shaker fan’s dream. It was very similar to the way we recorded K, back when we only had half an hour to blow people away, and recording much of it in-between shows while touring.”

‘Natural Magick’ follows 2022’s ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’.