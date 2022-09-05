Kula Shaker announce UK tour for 2023

Kula Shaker have announced a 2023 tour in support of their new album ‘1st Congregational Church Of Eternal Love And Free Hugs’ – find tickets here.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘K 2.0’ was released on June 10 via Strangefolk Records and was followed by a string of dates which saw the band return to touring for the first time since 2016.

The band’s upcoming ‘Eternal Love Tour’ will include a headline show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 8, where they plan to pay tribute to John Lennon.

Advertisement

A press release notes that Kula Shaker have recorded a new cover of Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’ which they plan to release to coincide with the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire show. Tickets are already on sale here.

Speaking about the gig, Kula Shaker frontman Crispian Mills said: “We only had time to play a handful of UK shows this summer so we wanted to wrap the year up with a special show in our hometown and chance to say thank you to our fans.”

Elsewhere on the tour, the band will head to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Cambridge, Brighton and Bristol in January and February 2023. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on September 9 and can be found here.

Light up the incense and break out the magic mantra-cake we heading to a town near you! Jaya Jaya ✨ Tickets for the 2023 'Eternal Love Tour’ dates will go on general sale on Friday 9 Sep 2022 at 09:00am https://t.co/dHeLh8oejo pic.twitter.com/Ly1ZFAEFRK — Kula Shaker (@kulashaker) September 5, 2022

Speaking of the tour, Mills said: “What the world needs now is LOVE, sweet love. (affordable fuel, food, world peace and an end to debt-slavery would also be nice); so light up the incense and break out the magic mantra-cake as we’re taking the 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love (and free hugs) on the road to lift-off ’23 with some all-round good vibes.”

Kula Shaker will play:

Advertisement

DECEMBER

08 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

JANUARY

19 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

20 – Leadmill, Sheffield

21 – Camp and Furnace, Liverpool

23 – Wylam Brewery, Newcastle

24 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

28 – Junction, Cambridge

30 – Phoenix, Exeter

31 – Chalk, Brighton

FEBRUARY

01 – Roadmender, Northampton

03 – Tramshed, Cardiff

04 – Engine Rooms, Southampton

05 – Trinity, Bristol