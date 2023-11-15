Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits up for auction as “maybe the most expensive packet of cigarettes ever”

A packet of American Spirit cigarettes owned by Kurt Cobain has gone on auction, described as “maybe the most expensive packet of cigarettes ever”.

The variety of memorabilia is the latest of Cobain’s items to go on auction. It’s set to see various items owned and used by the late Nirvana vocalist and guitarist sold off to those who want to own a part of the grunge icon’s possessions.

Among the latest round of items hitting the auction block at Julien’s auctions next week is a pack of cigarettes owned by the musician, which are predicted to become “the most expensive pack of cigarettes ever” when sold (via Associated Press).

“American Spirit menthols were the preferred brand of the late rock star,” reads the official lot description of the item. “This pack was saved by Cobain’s roommate at the Los Angeles rehab clinic where he briefly stayed several days before taking his own life.”

At time of writing, the current bid for the pack of American Spirits stands at $1,750 (£1,404).

Other Cobain items in the auction, which is called Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia. include a pair of jeans worn by the musician in the music video for the band’s hit track ‘Heart Shaped Box’, as well as the Skystang I guitar he played on stage. You can find out more about the auction here.

This is far from the first time that items owned by Cobain have hit the auction block. In May a black Fender Stratocaster, which was broken by the frontman around the same time that Nirvana were releasing their now-iconic second album ‘Nevermind’, sold for just shy of $600,000 (£480,000).

Similarly, in 2022, another of Cobain’s smashed guitars sold for more than £400,000. The model, which was a 1973 Fender Mustang, was smashed onstage by Cobain during Nirvana’s first US tour in 1989 and sold for more than double the original estimate.

In other Nirvana news, in September bassist Krist Novoselic spoke to NME about the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘In Utero’ as well as the potential of using AI to complete and restore old music.

“That’s a good idea! I’m glad I spoke with you today, because that’s interesting,” Novoselic said of the latter, making a nod to The Beatles’ “final” track ‘Now And Then’.

“We’ve got to start talking about this. That’s a good idea. There could be. There’s a point where it’s like, ‘Is this Nirvana or AI?’ … Kurt’s not here in the present, so everything has got to be done right.”