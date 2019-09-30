Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s $7.5 million Seattle home is up for sale

The couple purchased the four-bedroom house in 1994

The home owned by Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain in the Denny-Blaine neighbourhood of Seattle, Washington, has just been placed on the market for $7.5 million.

The 117-year-old house was purchased by the couple in 1994, and was sold by Love to a trust in 1997, three years after Cobain took his own life at the property in April 1994.

The listing for the house , describes it as “A perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny Blaine, “Built in 1902, features a shingled exterior distinguished by expressive windows, stone accents and Queen Anne styling, completely updated throughout. Gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan & fine millwork. Views of gardens, Lake Washington & Cascades. A stone’s throw from the lake & the bustle of Madison Park. 15 min to downtown. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”