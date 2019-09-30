Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s $7.5 million Seattle home is up for sale

The couple purchased the four-bedroom house in 1994
The home owned by Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain in the Denny-Blaine neighbourhood of Seattle, Washington, has just been placed on the market for $7.5 million.
The 117-year-old house was purchased by the couple in 1994, and was sold by Love to a trust in 1997, three years after Cobain took his own life at the property in April 1994.
The listing for the house, describes it as “A perfectly maintained home of extraordinary presence situated upon a beautiful, park-like lot in the heart of Denny Blaine,
“Built in 1902, features a shingled exterior distinguished by expressive windows, stone accents and Queen Anne styling, completely updated throughout. Gracious rooms enhanced by an open floor plan & fine millwork.
Views of gardens, Lake Washington & Cascades. A stone’s throw from the lake & the bustle of Madison Park. 15 min to downtown. A once in a lifetime opportunity!”
Interior shots of the house are not being released, but it’s said to boast four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a wine cellar.
Meanwhile, Nirvana‘s ‘Unplugged In New York’ is set to receive a vinyl reissue to mark the 25th anniversary of its 1994 release.
Widely considered to be one of the best live albums of all time, the 2LP release features the entire show, alongside five rehearsal performances which were previously only available on DVD.