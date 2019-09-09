Kurt Cobain estate launches “Kurt Was Here” clothing line

It features prints of his sketches and hand-written notes

A new clothing line has been launched by Kurt Cobain‘s estate in tribute to the late star.

The “Kurt Was Here” collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, which Cobain’s daughter Frances reportedly helped curate, feature prints of the Nirvana frontman’s sketches and hand-written notes.

Rolling Stone points out that the none of the sketches or notes have been edited or resized for the garments in an apparent bid to maintain some level of integrity.

The new line is a partnership between Live Nation Merchandise and the Cobain estate’s business entity, The End of Music, LLC. The collection is being sold through Barneys, Selfridges, and Cobain’s official online store KurtCobainShop.com.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Live Nation said: “We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today’s social and political climate, and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt’s work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt’s legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world.”

In related news, one of Cobain’s cardigans sold for $75,000 (approximately £60,742) at auction earlier this year. The iconic hospital gown Cobain wore onstage during Nirvana’s 1992 performance at Reading Festival was also sold.

Last month, Seattle’s Easy Street Records unearthed a precious fragment of rock history: a royalty cheque made out to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana before the release of ‘Nevermind’.