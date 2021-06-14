NewsMusic News

Kurt Cobain self-portrait sells for over $281,000 at auction

The caricature was drawn by the late Nirvana frontman in 1992

By Sam Moore
kurt cobain
Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Le Zenith, Paris, France, 24/06/1992. (Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

A self-portrait that was hand-drawn by Kurt Cobain in 1992 has sold for over $281,000 (£199,446) at auction.

The caricature depicts the late Nirvana frontman playing a guitar with the caption: “Kurdt Kobain [sic] Rock Star”. The words “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” have also been etched onto the drawing.

Drawn while Nirvana were in Singapore promoting ‘Nevermind’ in 1992, the drawing was originally gifted to Jacque Chong, a freelance photographer who was with Cobain at the time.

The original estimate of the drawing, which was sold over the weekend by Julien’s Auctions, was between just $10,000-$20,000 (£7098-£14,197).

The winning bid for the Cobain self-portrait, however, came in at $281,250 following 21 bids.

A range of other rock’n’roll memorabilia, including Elton John’s grand piano and Prince’s electric guitar, was also sold by Julien’s over the weekend – you can check out the lots here.

This latest Cobain-related sale follows on from another auction last month which saw six strands of the late musician’s hair selling for $14,145 (£10,005).

The hair was originally obtained by fan and friend Tessa Osbourne after she gave Cobain a hair cut while he was in Birmingham in 1989.

Last week Dave Grohl revealed that the surviving members of Nirvana still regularly meet up and jam together – which has led to some “really cool” recording sessions.

