Kurt Cobain self-portrait sells for over $281,000 at auction

A self-portrait that was hand-drawn by Kurt Cobain in 1992 has sold for over $281,000 (£199,446) at auction.

The caricature depicts the late Nirvana frontman playing a guitar with the caption: “Kurdt Kobain [sic] Rock Star”. The words “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” have also been etched onto the drawing.

READ MORE: Every Nirvana song ranked in order of greatness

Drawn while Nirvana were in Singapore promoting ‘Nevermind’ in 1992, the drawing was originally gifted to Jacque Chong, a freelance photographer who was with Cobain at the time.

Advertisement

The original estimate of the drawing, which was sold over the weekend by Julien’s Auctions, was between just $10,000-$20,000 (£7098-£14,197).

The winning bid for the Cobain self-portrait, however, came in at $281,250 following 21 bids.

SOLD for $281,250! A self-portrait caricature by Kurt Cobain playing the guitar, signed on the left of the drawing "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star" and handwritten on the right "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!" Sold now in our Music Icons at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! pic.twitter.com/jvfHVeyXdQ — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) June 12, 2021

A range of other rock’n’roll memorabilia, including Elton John’s grand piano and Prince’s electric guitar, was also sold by Julien’s over the weekend – you can check out the lots here.

This latest Cobain-related sale follows on from another auction last month which saw six strands of the late musician’s hair selling for $14,145 (£10,005).

The hair was originally obtained by fan and friend Tessa Osbourne after she gave Cobain a hair cut while he was in Birmingham in 1989.

Advertisement

Last week Dave Grohl revealed that the surviving members of Nirvana still regularly meet up and jam together – which has led to some “really cool” recording sessions.