Kurt Vile adds more dates to his 2024 US Tour

Kurt Vile has announced expanded dates for his upcoming 2024 US tour.

The folk rocker unveiled a string of tour dates last October to support his new EP ‘Back To Moon Beach’, which was released last November. The EP featured collaborators including Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Chris Cohen, Adam Langellotti, and Rob Laasko, who passed away in May last year.

Now, Vile has revealed several more tour dates, where he will be supported by King Kong and Weak Signal. The tour will kick off in March – buy tickets here and see the full list of dates below:

Kurt Vile’s 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar +

18 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

19 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall + &

21 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall +

23 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall +

24 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford +

26 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s +

27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City +

28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

29 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club +

APRIL

28 – Austin, TX @ Austin Psych Fest – The Far Out Lounge

29 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

30 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

MAY

02 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

03 – Tulsa, OK @ Guthrie Green

07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works

10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

JUNE

21 – Mount Solon, VA @ Red Rings Roots Music Festival

+ = w/ Weak Signal

& = w/ King Kong

Vile completed a European tour in 2023, where he stopped by Madrid’s Mad Cool festival on its third day. In a review of his set, NME wrote: “Those who have elected to watch the Philadelphia musician instead are handsomely rewarded.

“The dreamy guitars of ‘Loading Zones’, ‘Check Baby’ and ‘Bassackwards’ provide an ideal hazy summer soundtrack, not least for a couple near NME who are tucking into a picnic. “Thank you for coming to our concert,” Vile earnestly tells the crowd at one point. The pleasure was all ours.”

In other news, Vile covered Charli XCX’s ‘Constant Repeat’ with his daughters: “Charli is just our favest”.