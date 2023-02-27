Kurt Vile announces 2023 UK and European tour

Kurt Vile will be touring the UK and Europe later this year.
- READ MORE: Kurt Vile – ‘(watch my moves)’ review: Philly hero keeps it weird on freewheeling ninth album
The tour follows the release of his album, ‘(watch my moves)’, which came out in April of 2022, and includes dates at Black Deer Festival in Kent and London’s Koko. The London show will be Vile’s first gig in the capital since 2019.
King Hannah will be opening on select UK dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday (March 3) at 10am – you can buy yours here.
Kurt Vile will play the following dates:
JUNE 2023
11 – Hilvarenbeek, Best Kept Secret
12 – London, Koko
15 – Bristol, SWX
16 – Kent, Black Deer Festival
18 – Westmeath, Body and Soul Festival
19 – Manchester, New Century
20 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
21 – Edinburgh, Queens Hall
22 – Nottingham, The Level
23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
25 – Brighton, Chalk
26 – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
27 – Heidelberg, Karlstorbahnhof
28 – Munich, Muffathelle
30 – Turin, Spazio 211 Open Ai
JULY 2023
1- Prato, Off Tune Festival
2 – Ferrara, Ferrera Comfort Festival
3 – Ljubljana, Kino Siska
5 – Zurich, Rote Fabrik
7 – Ile Du Gaou, Pointu Festival
9 – Brugge, Cactusfestival
10 – Amsterdam, Live at Amsterdamse Bos
In a four-star review of ‘(watch my moves)’, NME said:” Vile has always been the epitome of someone comfortable in their own skin, but he displays that more than ever on this spacey and sprawling adventure.
“We’re transported to leafy suburban American backstreets with one meandering vocal melody, and even placed in a great American forest on his reflective ode to his Philadelphia, ‘Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)’. Nobody can transport you in quite the same way this outsider can, and the world’s a much better place for his unwavering presence.”