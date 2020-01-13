Kurt Vile announces London show as part of first European solo tour in six years

Kurt Vile has announced his first European solo tour in six years, which includes a one-off show in London.

The singer-songwriter has lined up a gig at the capital’s Islington Assembly Hall on June 2 as part of a summer run of UK and European solo shows.

The intimate gigs will see Vile perform stripped back renditions from his acclaimed back catalogue.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, (January 15) at 9am. You can view the full list of tour dates below.

Last October, Vile released short documentary film (‘bottle back’), which was directed by Ryan Scott.

It captured him camping out in the Catskill Mountains in upper state New York alongside The Sadies and Matt Sweeney.

The short film featured a solo acoustic adaptation of ‘Bassackwards’, a performance of ‘Check Baby’ with The Violators, and a rare version of ‘Baby’s Arms’ featuring The Sadies.

He released his latest album ‘Bottle It In’ in 2018. NME awarded the LP four stars and described it as an “expansive odyssey that proves he’s an idiosyncratic one-off”.

Speaking to NME previously about the record, Vile talked about making his album whilst travelling around the US on tour. “[I thought] since I’m out there travelling anyway, I [might as well] throw in the studio; I was a little more savvy this time with combining more things at once.

“So, it’s just more of natural thing where I can involve my family if I want, and also have some time to get head space. More vision, fewer things blocking your periphery.”