Kurt Vile reworks ‘Baby’s Arms’ with The Sadies as part of new documentary, ‘(bottle back)’

The full documentary is released this week

Kurt Vile has shared a video of him performing a mellower version of his song ‘Baby’s Arms’ with The Sadies.

The musician, who released his latest album ‘Bottle It In’ in 2018, is joined by the roots band in a performance clip that features in a forthcoming documentary titled (bottle back).

Vile is joined by his friends and other musicians in the documentary, which was filmed last year after he decamped to New York’s secluded Catskill Mountains to rehearse and prepare for touring. The Ryan Scott-directed film is released on Thursday (October 3) via Matador Records.

The original ‘Baby’s Arms’ features on the singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album ‘Smoke Ring For My Halo’ (2011). In the reworked version with The Sadies the song is stripped down to acoustic fingerpickings, with the musicians playing in a dimly lit backyard.

Vile also heads out on tour next month – see dates below.

Kurt Vile & The Violators tour dates:

OCTOBER

05 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

06 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

NOVEMBER

06 – Denver Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom*

08 – Oklahoma City Okla. @ The Criterion*

09 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live*

10 – Austin, Texas @ Levitation Festival

16-17 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

*with Dinosaur Jr.