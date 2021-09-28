Kurupt FM announce UK tour for February 2022

Kurupt FM have announced a new set of UK tour dates for February 2022.

The comedy music group, who star in People Just Do Nothing, will tour in support of their recently released debut album ‘Greatest Hits (Part 1)’.

Kurupt FM’s ‘Greatest Hits Arena* Tour’ won’t actually visit any arenas next year, but it will kick off at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on February 3.

Advertisement

The tour will include stops in Bristol, Oxford and Birmingham before concluding in London at Printworks on February 11. You can check out Kurupt FM’s 2022 tour schedule below.

February 2022

3 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

4 – Marble Factory, Bristol

5 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

8 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 – Printworks, London

Tickets for Kurupt FM’s ‘Greatest Hits Arena* Tour’ go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 1) from here.

Speaking to NME last month following the release of their film People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan, Kurupt FM said that they weren’t worried about people losing interest in their work.

“Even though it’s been 15 years [since we started], people still don’t know that they love us yet,” Chabuddy G said. “Geniuses aren’t always realised in their own time. When Einstein was around, everyone thought he was a crackhead. But look at him now.”

Advertisement

Grindah added: “Visually, we haven’t been on the screen but our lyrics live on. If you break down something like one of my most famous works, ‘Monday Is The Day That We Roll’, that talks about the seven days of the week. Now that three years have gone by, that’s obviously been a lot of weeks. And as days turn to weeks, turn to months, turn to years, we’re still here three years later.”