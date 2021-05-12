Kurupt FM share their guide to award ceremony etiquette

No strangers to red carpets, Kurupt FM told NME their guide to award ceremony etiquette at last night’s BRIT Awards.

Chabuddy G told NME that the People Just Do Nothing collective have often got in trouble for spitting on the red carpet, even in pre-COVID times, while MC Grindah shared the key piece of advice was “do not blaze zoots on the carpet – we found that out the hard way”.

“The best etiquette is that even if no one wants to interview you, just go up to any free mic and go, ‘What have you got to ask me?’ Just go straight in,” said Grindah. “Another bit of etiquette is just the right swag, really. You’ve got to look good. Even if people don’t know who you are, they go, ‘He can’t be dressed that mental for no reason – he must be an artist’.”

Chabuddy G then revealed his plan to be as controversial as possible, adding: “But it’s all planned, smart. If I get cancelled then I get money, mate. I can do a book.”

As for the rest of the evening’s proceedings, Grindah revealed his plans to catch up with a certain UK rapper.

“AJ Tracey is someone that we’ve trained lyrically,” he said. “His mum is someone who used to be on pirate radio and used to listen to Kurupt FM. So in a way, she gave birth to him, she used to listen to Kurupt FM, so in a way I almost gave birth to him, lyrically. I’m just looking forward to letting him know that and seeing what he thinks.

“I actually got his number at the MOBOs but he never answers his phone, so I need to just catch up on that and reconnect. He said there was no signal in the building, but AJ Tracey’s on GiffGaff.”

Watch our full video above where the comedy UK garage collective also talk to us about their upcoming new album, who would be which Spice Girl, the beauty of Cali weed, working with Craig David on their new single, and what to expect from their new film People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan – after dropping the new trailer yesterday.

