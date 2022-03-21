Kwon Eun-bi announces sophomore mini-album ‘Color’

Kwon Eun-bi is set to make her much-anticipated return with her upcoming second mini-album, ‘Color’.

Today (March 21), the singer announced her forthcoming return with a series of artistic teaser images and a new video that’s dubbed a “palette film”. The dreamy visual captures the star submerged underwater in a white dress and flower crown as she slowly lets go of a bouquet of white flowers.

Kwon Eun-bi’s second mini-album, titled ‘Color’, is set to drop on April 4 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

‘Color’ will mark the former IZ*ONE member’s first official comeback since her debut mini-album ‘OPEN’ and its title track ‘Door’ arrived last August.

“I feel good overall, but I have a lot of weight on my shoulders about needing to show my own colours,” Kwon shared shortly after her solo debut. “It’s my first time, so I’m trying to show myself as best as I can to everyone.”

Earlier this month, the singer released a digital single titled ‘Esper’ in collaboration with K-pop entertainment platform, Universe. The song marks the 17th release under the plaform’s Universe Music project, which launched last January with IZ*ONE’s ’D-D-Dance’.

Prior to her debut as a soloist, Kwon Eun-bi had been the leader and a vocalist of Japanese-Korean girl group IZ*ONE, which was formed through television series Produce 48, from 2018 until they disbanded in April 2021.

Advertisement

In other news, Starship Entertainment girl group IVE, which features former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, are set to return on April 5 with their second single album ‘Love Dive’. It will mark the sextet’s first release of 2022, and comes just four months after their debut last December with their first single album ‘Eleven’.