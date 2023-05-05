Kwon Eun-bi, KINGDOM to perform at K-Fest in Ottawa next month

K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi and boyband KINGDOM are set to perform at K-Fest in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa.

The Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in Ottawa in Ontario, Canada has announced that soloist and ex-IZ*ONE leader Kwon Eun-bi and boyband KINGDOM will be performing at its upcoming K-Fest event on June 10 (Saturday).

The festival celebrates the 60th diplomatic anniversary between Korea and Canada, and also acts as the main event of the KCC-hosted 2023 Korea Week. Kwon Eun-bi and KINGDOM are set to perform as part of the event’s grand finale from 8:30pm EDT.

K-Fest will be held at Lansdowne Park, Great Lawn, and will take place from 2pm to 10pm EDT. The event includes cultural booths related to traditional Korean food, clothing and other activities, as well as dance and Taekwondo performances from 5pm EDT.

K-Fest will be free to attend. However, fans can RSVP via the Korean Cultural Centre’s event page on Eventbrite to receive updates on the event.

