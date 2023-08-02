Kwon Eun-bi returns with stunning new song ‘The Flash’

K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi has returned with a music video for her new single ‘The Flash’.

Today (August 2), former IZ*ONE member and soloist Kwon Eun-bi made a comeback with her first single album ‘The Flash’ and its title track of the same name. The singer plays a disillusioned star in the new visual, appearing gloomy as she gets her makeup done on set.

“It spreads to me, I fall in love / Tonight, come to me, I caught my breath / Impossible to catch, it makes me want more / In a flash,” she sings in the chorus. Elsewhere in the video, she dances to the song’s marionette-inspired choreography.

In addition to its title track, ‘The Flash’ includes two B-sides ‘Comet’ and ‘Beautiful Night’, the latter of which was co-penned by the singer.

‘The Flash’ marks Kwon Eun-bi’s first release of 2023, following her October 2022 mini-album ‘Lethality’ and its lead single ‘Underwater’. That release was preceded by ‘Color’, led by ‘Glitch’, earlier that year.

Prior to her debut as a soloist in 2021, Kwon Eun-bi had been the leader of Korean-Japanese project girl group IZ*ONE, which was formed through the reality series Produce 48. She released her debut mini-album ‘Open’ several months after the group disbanded.

During an interview with NME for the release of ‘Color’, the singer shared: “I learned so many things when I was [IZ*ONE’s leader], and that’s the reason I can do so well as a soloist now.”

In other K-pop news, Red Velvet has revealed that they are currently working on their third studio album. “Our goal is to bring you the album [in] the second half of the year. Please wait for us. You will love this,” said member Yeri during a livestream.

The upcoming record will be Red Velvet’s first release of 2023, following their November 2022 mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday’.