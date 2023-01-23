Kygo announces massive London Gunnersbury Park show

Kygo has announced details of a massive London show this summer, taking place in Gunnersbury Park – find full details below and how to buy tickets here.

The show on August 12 will be the DJ’s first UK gig in five years and his only headline set of 2022.

Support for the gig will come from MK, Sofi Tukker and Frank Walker.

In a statement about the show, Kygo said: “I can’t wait to be back in London this summer playing for the first time since 2018!

“I’m bringing a few amazing artists with me to Gunnersbury Park, for what will be a very special show!”

Tickets for the gig will go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10am GMT. You can buy yours here.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi has revealed the two pseudonyms he uses for occasional songwriting credits – Anita Jobby and Sooka Phatwan – which he uses for songs that he considers to be “duds”.

Capaldi joked about the fake names in a new appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he sat down for an interview. “I’ve been writing songs for other people and most of them have been tragic failures,” he quipped on the show (via Metro), noting that he opts not to use his own name “in case they’re absolute fucking duds”.

As for why he swung for those particular names, Capaldi explained that Anita Jobby is topical because “in Scotland, if you go for a shite, you go for a jobby”. Sooka Phatwan, on the other hand, makes sense because “I think when you look at me you think, ‘Sooka Phatwan’”.

Though he’s well known for his cheeky humour, Capaldi does in fact write songs under the aforementioned pseudonyms. One of them – ‘Never Really Loved Me’ by Kygo and Australian singer Dean Lewis, credited in part to Anita Jobby – actually earned some success last year, peaking at Number 14 on the Norwegian charts as well as Number 16 in Sweden and Number 100 in Switzerland.