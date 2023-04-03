Kygo reimagines ‘Say Say Say’ by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

Kygo has released a reimagined remix of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s iconic single ‘Say Say Say’.

The remix takes the 1983 classic from McCartney’s ‘Pipes Of Peace’ and infuses the song with house-influenced production that plays off McCartney and Jackson’s vocals.

“I’m absolutely honoured to work on a song that was made by two of the greatest musical legends of all time,” said Kygo. “Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have meant so much to me as an artist and I’ve been listening to their music since I was a kid.”

He continued: “It’s been a dream of mine to collaborate alongside these iconic artists, and hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I do.”

‘Say Say Say’ is Kygo’s first release of 2023. The single follows his fourth album, 2022’s ‘Thrill Of The Chase’, which Featured collaborations with X Ambassadors, DNCE, Lukas Graham, Sam Feldt, Dean Lewis, and more.

This is not the first time the DJ has remixed a classic. In 2020, Tina Turner announced her return from retirement by teaming up with Kygo on a remix of her iconic track ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

In other news, Kygo is slated to play Lollapalooza Paris 2023 alongside Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Niall Horan, Maisie Peters, Central Cee and more.

Earlier this year, He announced details of a massive London show this summer, taking place in Gunnersbury Park. The show on August 12 will be the DJ’s first UK gig in five years and his only headline set of 2023. Tickets are available here.

As well as reportedly securing a guest spot on the upcoming Rolling Stones album, Paul McCartney will soon be unveiling an exhibition and coffee table book of unseen photos taken at the height of ‘Beatlemania’.

Meanwhile, the director of Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland recently criticised the making of a new biopic about the singer’s life in light of allegations of sexual abuse.