"La-la-la-la-la-la-Lytham, I just can't get you out of my head"

Kylie is following her acclaimed slot at Glastonbury with a headline performance at Lytham Festival tonight (July 12).

Kylie’s show at the Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June was rapturously-received. You can read NME’s review of Kylie’s performance here.

It was followed by her compilation ‘Step Back In Time – The Definitive Collection’ entering the chart at No 1 last week.

Kylie will now appear at Lytham Festival tonight, where she is joined by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a DJ set by Scissor Sisters singer and Radio 2 DJ, Ana Matronic.

The festival continues tomorrow, when headliner Rod Stewart is joined by Wet Wet Wet and Joanne Shaw Taylor.

Lytham Festival is rounded off on Sunday by a Hollywood Proms event starring Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith.

Previous shows at the festival this week have seen The Human League play on Wednesday, supported by fellow 80s stars China Crisis and M People singer Heather Small. The other event on Thursday featured Stereophonics, Tom Grennan and newcomers Sophie And The Giants.

Kylie’s latest compilation features 41 old hits, plus new song ‘New York City’. Kylie is also set to release another new song, when she joins The Vaccines on ‘Lazy’, featured in the new Shaun The Sheep film Farmageddon.

‘Lazy’ follows past Kylie collaborations with the likes of Jack Savoretti, Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears, Iggy Pop, James Corden and Nick Cave, who performed their classic single ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ at Glastonbury with Kylie.

Lytham Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “2019 is a massive year for Lytham Festival, so we wanted to make sure it had a massive line-up. We’ve wanted to bring both Rod Stewart and Kylie to Lytham Festival for some time, so we’re delighted they can both headline for our 10th anniversary year.”