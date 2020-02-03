Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott show off Astroworld-inspired birthday party for daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner spared no expense this weekend as she debuted StormiWorld – a temporary theme park which was set up in Los Angeles to mark daughter Stormi’s second birthday party.

Taking heavy inspiration from Travis Scott‘s ambitious visions of Astroworld, guests were greeted with an inflatable replica of Stormi’s head at the entrance – allowing them to walk through her mouth.

Once they headed inside, guests were given the chance to experience a selection of different themed locations – ranging from Disney’s Frozen to Trolls.

Check out footage of the lavish bash below.

“2 is better than 1” x STORMI WORLD🌎 pic.twitter.com/dEN2OuYHIW — “CACTUS JACK” (@Cactusjack1s) February 2, 2020

Both Scott and Jenner are parents to the two-year-old, but are no longer together as a couple.

Last year, Scott released an action-packed short film to accompany the recent release of his ‘Jackboys’ compilation album.

Released in December 2019, the seven-track ‘Jackboys’ project spotlights artists on Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label, including Sheck Wes (of ‘Mo Bamba’ fame), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Other appearances come from Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

Travis Scott and Migos also teamed up to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld festival in December 2019.

The trio joined forces with Scott for the collaboration, which is currently untitled, in front of a crowd of 50,000.