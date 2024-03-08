Kylie Minogue and Madonna duet for International Women’s Day: “It’s been a long time coming”

Kylie Minogue and Madonna have joined forces for a live duet on International Women’s Day. Check out footage of the performance below.

The Australian pop icon joined Madonna live on stage as part of the latter’s latest stop on her ‘Celebration’ tour last night (March 7). Taking place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the queen of pop introduced Minogue to the stage by telling the crowd that she had a “very special guest” waiting to join her.

From there, the two joined to sing a rendition of Minogue’s hit 2001 song ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, as well as Gloria Gaynor’s girl-power anthem ‘I Will Survive’ – fitting for International Women’s Day.

“Now, this is what we call survival,” Madonna said during the gig, wearing a leather jacket and cowboy boots. “It’s a privilege for me to be up here singing with you… God bless you, never give up.”

Minogue, who was wearing a black Madonna t-shirt also told the crowd she felt “amazing” for joining the singer on stage, and explained that the duet had not happened before as they both like to “take our time”. Check out footage of the moment below.

Following the set, the ‘Padam Padam’ hitmaker took to X to share a clip of the collaboration. “Madonna It’s been a long time coming!!! Loved being with you,” she wrote. “Celebration Tour and it is now International Women’s Day …. Thank you and Love Love Love.”

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

The appearance at Madonna’s recent show in Los Angeles comes just days after Kylie Minogue attended the 2024 BRIT Awards where she received the award for Global Icon.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet on the night, the singer revealed that she was open to more collaborations in the future as it leads to her exploring new avenues with her music.

“I just love collaboration and stepping into different [genres]. Being malleable and seeing what’s possible,” she said.

“I like all change. Who would’ve thought I’d do a murder ballad with Nick Cave [1996’s ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’]? Or sing with Kermit the Frog?” she added. “There are so many artists I love, and every collaboration takes you somewhere you didn’t know you’d go. So watch this space! You never know, something might come of tonight.”

As for Madonna, the pop veteran recently announced the final date to her ongoing world tour, adding a last stop in Florida to the schedule, taking place on April 9. She also removed an image of Luther Vandross from the AIDs tribute section of her shows following criticism from the late singer’s estate.