Kylie Minogue and Years & Years team up with drag icon for ‘A Second To Midnight’ remix

Kylie Minogue has recruited drag icon Jodie Harsh to remix her collaboration with Years & Years, ‘A Second To Midnight’.

The track originally featured on the expanded edition of Minogue’s 15th album ‘Disco’, which was released earlier this year. ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’ also featured new tracks ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (featuring Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss Of Life’ (featuring Jessie Ware).

Speaking about the collaboration, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander said: “Working with Kylie was a literal dream come true. Her music has consistently inspired me since I was a kid, she is a true icon I am pinching myself this actually happened!!”

“I had so much fun channeling my inner Olly in this video – felt like a KING,” added Minogue.

Thank you to the ICON @jodieharsh for this incredible remix of A Second To Midnight 🌙 @yearsandyears which is out NOW, have a great NYE Lovers! 💖 https://t.co/GiEb1tQjNU pic.twitter.com/UMyBD4mFqq — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) December 31, 2021

Now, to celebrate the countdown to midnight tonight (December 31), the duo have released an official remix of the track, with drag star Jodie Harsh putting their own spin on it.

Listen to ‘A Second To Midnight (Jodie Harsh Remix)’ below:

Writing on Instagram, Harsh said: “Couldn’t get to the final day of 2021 without a special musical treat! My remix of ‘A Second To Midnight’ is out everywhere NOW! I loved making this so much – hope it gets you dancing way into the new year.”

“Thank you to the ICON Jodie Harsh for this incredible remix of ‘A Second To Midnight’,” Minogue added.

Earlier this year, Years & Years’ teamed up with Kylie for a joint remix of ‘Starstruck’, the original of which came out in April. Alexander subsequently shared a piano-led reinterpretation of the Kylie classic ‘Love At First Sight’.

And the collaborations keep on coming. Minogue will be joining Years & Years to ring in 2022 with a special performance as part of BBC’s One’s The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys. Watch the show on iPlayer or on BBC One from 11:25pm GMT tonight, December 31.