Kylie Minogue announces ‘Infinite Disco’ livestream

Kylie Minogue has announced a live-streamed concert to coincide with the release of her new album next month.

The show, Kylie: Infinite Disco, will be streamed on November 7 from 8pm AEDT, a day after the arrival of her 15th studio album, ‘Disco’. According to a statement, Minogue’s performance will take place in a “visual world” imagined by herself and creative collaborators Studio Moross and Sinclair/Wilkinson.

The concert will feature a number of tracks from Minogue’s forthcoming record, as well as some classic hits. The songs that will be performed in the livestream have been re-arranged specifically for the show.

Join me on a journey to my INFINITE DISCO, a performance spectacular streamed across the globe on November 7! ๐ŸŒŽ๐ŸŒ๐ŸŒ https://t.co/fmwpRn6sMw … pic.twitter.com/AN2v8FEDhE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 19, 2020

Advertisement

Tickets for the 50-minute show go on sale this Wednesday (October 21) from 7pm AEDT. Once the stream has ended, ticketholders will be allowed to view the performance on-demand.

Minogue first announced ‘Disco’ back in July. Since then, the pop icon has shared two singles in the lead-up to its release so far, ‘Magic’ and ‘Say Something’.

“Thereโ€™s a lot of early 2000s love around at the moment. Both feel like good times for me, so Iโ€™m channelling that into this record,” Minogue said during an interview earlier this year.

โ€œThe songs that are pure escapism have even stronger purpose.”