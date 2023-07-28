Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue has announced details of her first Las Vegas residency, which will begin later this year.

The Australian singer will take up residency at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian from the autumn, which she had teased recently on TV.

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show’,” she said at a press conference in Los Angeles [via BBC News]. the Australian pop star said at a Los Angeles news conference.

“My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point’,” she added.

Of what to expect from the show, Kylie added: “I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

She went on: “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

Find full details of the residency below.

VEGAS BABY! ✨ So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

The 55-year-old is currently promoting her upcoming album, ‘Tension’. Its lead single ‘Padam Padam’ has been climbing the charts in the UK and the US – peaking at number eight on the UK singles charts and number 172 on the Billboard Global chart.

The track has been considered an anthem for this year’s Pride celebrations, especially London Pride. In celebration of the festivities, Ariana Grande lip-synced to ‘Padam Padam’ on her Instagram story while wishing her London fans a “Happy Pride.”

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote / BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here.