Kylie Minogue becomes first female artist to top UK albums chart in five consecutive decades

Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to top the UK albums chart in five consecutive decades.

She broke the record with the release of her new studio album ‘Disco’, released last Friday (November 6) and entered the Official Charts at Number One. The album also had the biggest opening week sales of any 2020 release in the UK so far, selling 55,000 units across streaming, CD, vinyl, downloads and a retro cassette edition.

Minogue shared the news of her achievement in a video posted to social media today (November 14), saying “I’m lost for words”.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported this album and this campaign. It means the world to me and I’m so touched that it’s found it’s way to your hearts,” she said.

Minogue’s first chart-topping release was her self-titled debut in 1988, followed by ‘Enjoy Yourself’ a year later. In 1992 her ‘Greatest Hits’ also landed at Number One, as well as 2001’s ‘Fever’, 2010’s ‘Aphrodite’, 2018’s ‘Golden’ and 2019’s ‘Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection’.

With eight Number One albums under her belt, she has now overtaken Elton John and George Michael in the all-time charts leaderboard.

It also makes her one of five other artists to ever share this achievement, alongside Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul Weller and Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Minogue gave fans their first taste of ‘Disco’ back in July with the single ‘Say Something’, which was later accompanied by a galactic inspired film clip.

She followed up with cuts ‘Magic’ and ‘I Love It’ before releasing the album earlier this month.

NME gave the record four stars in a review, calling it “her most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade”.

“…this album succeeds because it feels like Kylie doing disco in her own cute way: measured, affectionate and sincere, not an exercise in tongue-in-cheek pastiche,” NME said.