Kylie Minogue becomes the most viewed Glastonbury performance ever

She had us Spinnin' Around.

Kylie Minogue‘s triumphant performance at Glastonbury 2019 has become the most watched in the festival’s history.

The performance marked the Aussie pop sensation’s return to Worthy Farm after she was forced to pull out in 2005 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer before she performed as a guest with Scissor Sisters in 2010. To make the most of her ‘legends slot’ on the Sunday of Glasto, Minogue invited Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Nick Cave on stage in what NME hailed as “a true pop spectacle”.

Now, the BBC has reported that she has smashed Ed Sheeran‘s record to become the most-viewed performance in Glastonbury history. Viewing figures show that around 3.2million people tuned in to watch her set, peaking at 3.9million during the closing minutes of her performance.

Ed Sheeran previously held the record, when his 2017 headline set attracted 3.1million views, while Adele’s Pyramid Stage appearance in 2016 led to 2million people tuning in, rising to 3.7m during her set.

The BBC has also reported that online requests to watch Glasto content across Youtube, iPlayer and live streams saw an increase of 86% and hit 37.5million, while TV viewers decreased from 23million in previous Glastonbury year 2017 to 21.1million this year. However, figures still made Glastonbury 2019 the second most viewed on record.

Meanwhile, anticipation has been gathering around who could headline Glastonbury 2020 to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary. Rumoured acts include Paul McCartney, Foals and Fleetwood Mac among others.