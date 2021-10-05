Kylie Minogue has announced a special new version of her latest album ‘Disco’ featuring Dua Lipa, Years & Years and more.

The pop star released the original record – her fifteenth studio effort – in November 2020, and today (October 5) announced that she is “heading back to the dance floor” with the collaborative ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’.

Set to arrive on November 12, the revamped album will feature the new tracks ‘A Second To Midnight (featuring Years & Years), ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (feat. Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss Of Life’ (feat. Jessie Ware).

On November 12th we’re heading back to the dance floor with ✨DISCO: Guest List Edition ✨ with @yearsandyears, @jessieware, @dualipa and the legendary @gloriagaynor!!!! https://t.co/J2KQLxh6Dn … Join us!!!! 💓💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/vG79EBVxgE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 5, 2021

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, contributed to the previously-released Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove, as well as its Initial Talk rework. The forthcoming ‘Guest List Edition’ also features remixes and extended mixes courtesy of Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine, Syn Cole and more.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album here and see the full Disc 2 tracklist below.

1. ‘A Second To Midnight’ (With Years & Years)

2. ‘Kiss Of Life’ (With Jessie Ware)

3. ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (With Gloria Gaynor)

4. ‘Real Groove’ (With Dua Lipa) (Studio 2054 Remix)

5. ‘Say Something’ (Basement Jaxx Remix)

6, ‘Say Something’ (F9 Club Mix)

7. ‘Say Something’ (Syn Cole Extended Mix)

8. ‘Magic’ (Purple Disco Machine Extended Mix)

9. ‘Real Groove’ (With Dua Lipa) (Studio 2054 Initial Talk Remix)

10. ‘Dance Floor Darling’ (Linslee’s Electric Slide Remix)

Earlier this year saw Years & Years – aka Olly Alexander – team up with Kylie for a joint remix of ‘Starstruck’, the original of which came out in April. Alexander subsequently shared a piano-led reinterpretation of the singer’s classic single ‘Love At First Sight’.

Back in February, Jessie Ware revealed that she was working on new music with Minogue – presumably ‘Kiss Of Life’ – after the pair met for the former’s Table Manners podcast. “We hit it off over a halibut,” Ware explained. “Christmas cards and everything!”

Kylie Minogue recently announced a 20th anniversary reissue of her 2001 album, ‘Fever’.