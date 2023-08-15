Kylie Minogue expands Las Vegas residency after “overwhelming response”

Kylie Minogue has added 10 new shows to her upcoming Las Vegas residency following an “overwhelming response” from fans.

The Australian pop star is due to begin a run of concerts at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Sin City this November. Tickets for the initial dates went on sale last Wednesday (August 9).

Today (August 14), Minogue confirmed on social media that those gigs had sold out. “So humbled by this overwhelming response,” she continued.

“So much so, that we are adding ten more dates! I know many of you missed out on a ticket. Hope you can bag your [tickets] for one of these new dates.”

The extra shows will take place on December 15, 16, March 8, 9, 15, 16, April 26, 27, and May 3, 4. Tickets go on sale at 7am local time this Thursday (August 17) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Speaking about the residency at a recent press conference, Minogue explained: “I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 – at that time we said, ‘Oh, this feels like a Vegas show’.

“My team at the time kept saying, ‘Why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point’.”

As for what to expect from her forthcoming dates in Las Vegas, Minogue added: “I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

She went on: “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger […] I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to, and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

Minogue is set to release her 16th studio album ‘Tension’ on September 22 via Darenote/BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). The record has already been previewed by the single ‘Padam Padam’, which was the singer’s first UK top 10 song in 12 years (via Official Charts).