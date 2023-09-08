Kylie Minogue announces free, intimate London gig

Kylie Minogue is performing a free, intimate show in London later this month – find out more below.

The Australian pop icon and multi-million artist will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday, September 27, five days after her new album ‘Tension’ releases on September 22.

Entry to the show will be free, but is limited to just 700 passes for O2 Priority customers. While registrations are now open, entry to the show will be relegated to a ballot system.

O2 Priority customers can now enter the ballot for tickets to Kylie Minogue’s intimate show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire here. Ballot entry is now live and ends on September 14.

Kylie said of the upcoming performance: “I’m thrilled to be returning to London to play such an intimate venue. It’s going to be a really special evening playing some favourites from throughout my career and of course from my new album out that week. I can’t wait to see some of you there!”

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote / BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here. In May, she released the album’s lead single ‘Padam Padam’, which has gone on to become a runaway hit, becoming her first UK Top 10 song in 12 years.

In other Kylie Minogue news, earlier this week the Australian pop star announced details of An Audience With show at The Royal Albert Hall in London, set for this December. General sale tickets to the show go live today (September 8) at 10am BST and can be purchased here.

It also arrives shortly after she added 10 new shows to her upcoming Las Vegas residency following an “overwhelming response” from fans.