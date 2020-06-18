Kylie Minogue’s 2019 ‘Sunday Legends’ set to be broadcast in full on BBC’s Glastonbury channel

Kylie Minogue‘s memorable 2019 Glastonbury set is set to broadcast in full on the BBC’s pop-up Glastonbury channel next weekend.

Minogue performed in the hallowed ‘Sunday Legends’ slot on the Pyramid Stage at last year’s Worthy Farm festival, 14 years on from when she had to cancel her Glastonbury headline slot after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The singer’s 2019 set featured guest appearances from Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and Nick Cave, and the broadcast of her performance became the most-watched in Glastonbury history.

This morning (June 18) saw the announcement that Minogue’s 2019 Glastonbury set has been added to the BBC’s dedicated ‘Glastonbury Experience’ channel, which will run next week from 10AM on June 25 to 1AM on June 29 in place of this year’s cancelled festival.

Minogue’s set will also be shown during the Glastonbury Teatime Legends show, which will be hosted by Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe and broadcast on BBC Two on Sunday June 28 from 6.30PM-8PM.

The singer joins a growing line-up of memorable sets from Glastonburys past that will be shown in full again as part of the ‘Glastonbury Experience’, with the likes of Oasis, Bloc Party, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Grimes, Dave and Idles all included.

Weather forecasts for the local area around the Glastonbury festival site suggest that next weekend, when the axed 50th edition of the festival was due to take place, will witness warm and dry weather.