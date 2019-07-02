Kylie Minogue heads towards seventh UK Number One album after Glastonbury performance

Huge.

Kylie Minogue is reportedly heading towards a seventh UK Number 1 with her latest album ‘Step Back In Time – The Definitive Collection’

The Australian is believed to be outselling her closest rival, Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ after the record was released only two days before she performed to a huge Glastonbury crowd in the customary Sunday ‘legends’ slot.

She previously topped the charts with ‘Golden’ in June 2018, her sixth Number 1 album in a career spanning over 30 years. The latest album is an eclectic celebration of her whole career, featuring her seven Number One singles and 23 Top 10 hits.

The Glasto effect has also worked wonders for The Killers, who are set to return to the Top 10 following their Saturday night headline set.

Their greatest hits collection has jumped 47 places to Number 8 with a sales boost of 375%, while their debut ‘Hot Fuss’ could also return to the Top 100 for the first time since July 2017.

Reviewing her mid afternoon slot, NME wrote: “In the closing part, it’s an all-out celebration: Pride-coloured rainbow confetti blasts out during ‘All The Lovers’ and the show concludes with ‘Spinning Around’. After, Kylie takes a well-earned lap of victory around the stage, and appears to shed more tears of, you presume, relief and joy. After all that time, Kylie’s Glastonbury debut was worth the wait.”

She was also joined on-stage by Nick Cave and Chris Martin.