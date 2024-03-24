Kylie Minogue hints at possible studio collaboration with Madonna

Kylie Minogue has teased that a possible collaboration with Madonna might be on the cards, after their recent appearance on stage together.

The two pop icons united earlier this month (March 7) on one night of Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Joining forces for International Women’s Day, they sang a rendition of Minogue’s hit 2001 song ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, as well as Gloria Gaynor’s girl-power anthem ‘I Will Survive’.

And now Kylie, who also revealed that it was Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary that hooked the two of them up for that duet, has said that it might not mark the end of their work together.

Speaking to Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 10, the Australian fielded a question about the possibility of the two artists working on a studio collaboration together.

“Maybe. Who knows? Let’s see,” she responded, tantalisingly.

“Now, this is what we call survival,” Madonna said during the gig, wearing a leather jacket and cowboy boots. “It’s a privilege for me to be up here singing with you… God bless you, never give up.”

Minogue, who was wearing a black Madonna t-shirt also told the crowd she felt “amazing” for joining the singer on stage, and explained that the duet had not happened before as they both like to “take our time”. Check out footage of the moment below.

Following the set, the ‘Padam Padam’ hitmaker took to X to share a clip of the collaboration. “Madonna It’s been a long time coming!!! Loved being with you,” she wrote. “Celebration Tour and it is now International Women’s Day …. Thank you and Love Love Love.”

The appearance at Madonna’s recent show in Los Angeles came just days after Kylie Minogue attended the 2024 BRIT Awards where she received the award for Global Icon.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet on the night, the singer revealed that she was open to more collaborations in the future as it leads to her exploring new avenues with her music.

“I just love collaboration and stepping into different [genres]. Being malleable and seeing what’s possible,” she said.

“I like all change. Who would’ve thought I’d do a murder ballad with Nick Cave [1996’s ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’]? Or sing with Kermit the Frog?” she added. “There are so many artists I love, and every collaboration takes you somewhere you didn’t know you’d go. So watch this space! You never know, something might come of tonight.”