Kylie Minogue tells us what’s next: “Indie pop folk is one of my happy places”

Kylie Minogue has spoken to NME about potentially experimenting with indie folk music next, and revealed that she is open to new collaborations. Watch our interview above.

The pop legend spoke to NME on the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards, before receiving the award for Global Icon and closing out the ceremony by performing a medley of her biggest hits. Ahead of the show, NME asked the ‘Padam Padam’ singer about her recent comments about wanting to experiment with new genres – particularly indie folk.

“I just listen to playlists of one song I like, which leads me down this trippy path,” she said, reflecting on the artists she had been enjoying recently. “Who should I seek out tonight? Just putting it out there that indie pop folk is one of my happy places.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I just love collaboration and stepping into different [genres]. Being malleable and seeing what’s possible.”

“I like all change. Who would’ve thought I’d do a murder ballad with Nick Cave [1996’s ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’]? Or sing with Kermit the Frog?” she added. “There are so many artists I love, and every collaboration takes you somewhere you didn’t know you’d go. So watch this space! You never know, something might come of tonight.”

As well as receiving a BRITs Global Icon award at this year’s ceremony, Minogue was also nominated for International Artist of the Year. Other nominees included Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, but ultimately the award was given to SZA.

Her appearance at the event came shortly after she was confirmed as one of the headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park. She will perform at the concert series on Saturday, July 13, and joins a list of headliners including Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids and Kings Of Leon. Visit here for tickets and more information.

In other Kylie Minogue news, she recently won the second Grammy of her career, picking up the Pop Dance Recording statue for her hit single ‘Padam Padam’ – 20 years after winning her first award at the event. She also teamed up with Sia on a collaborative new track called ‘Dance Alone’.

Advertisement

Her latest album ‘Tension’ arrived last September, and was given a four-star review by NME. “Ultimately, ‘Tension’ plays like a fun, flirty night out with an old friend who never burdens you with her problems,” it read. “Whether you’ve known Minogue for a lifetime – or just since ‘Padam Padam’ – you’ll want to join the party.”