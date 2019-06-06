Kylie Minogue joins epic Open’Er 2019 line-up

A legend.

Kylie Minogue has been added to the already stellar line-up for Open’Er Festival 2019.

The celebrated Polish festival returns to Gdynia once more from Wednesday July 3 to Saturday July 6, and it’s already boasting one of the strongest line-ups of the summer.

They have already confirmed appearances from the likes of Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Swedish House Mafia, G-Eazy, Jorja Smith, Kamasi Washington, Rosalia, IDLES and many more.

Now, pop icon Kylie Minogue has been announced as a headliner for the event, performing on July 5 a week after she fills the Sunday Legends Slot at Glastonbury 2019. For tickets and more information on Open’Er 2019, visit here.

Last year, NME headed to Open’er to witness stunning sets from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode and Gorillaz.

“Set on a glitzed-up landing strip in northern Poland, it’s a place where surreal high art meets stylish sonics,” our verdict stated.