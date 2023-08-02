Kylie Minogue on her “love” of indie – and the band she’d most like to collaborate with

Kylie Minogue has spoken about her “love” of indie bands and said she’d most like to collaborate with The Killers.

The singer, who has previously worked with the likes of Nick Cave and Manic Street Preachers, has said she would love to get into studio with the Las Vegas band.

She told E! Online: “I’ve always loved more kind of indie bands, like The Killers. Most collaborations I’ve done have come to me so I haven’t had to make that decision. But whoever I work with, I think there’s always something to learn from people I work with.”

Minogue also said she would like to team up with Beyoncé and Rihanna and reckons Barbie star Margot Robbie should play her in a biopic.

It comes after Cave recently spoke about his 1995 collaboration with Minogue ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’.

He said: “It was a murder ballad that ends with the character killing his beloved… It was quite something at the time for Kylie to take on.”

“I certainly wasn’t in showroom condition,” he continued. “Her management were like ‘This is a bad idea’ because we were a bunch of dark drug-addicted monstrosities… but she was determined to do that.”

The pair performed the track on Top Of The Pops live but Cave said he struggled to “remember much” about it because he was “high”.

Minogue most recently announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at the new Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian between November and January.

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote/BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers meanwhile, recently teamed up with Elton John to perform ‘Tiny Dancer’ during his final ever UK gig at Glastonbury.