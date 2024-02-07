Kylie Minogue on potentially collaborating with Harry Styles: “Wouldn’t that be good”

Kylie Minogue has shared that she would love to collaborate with pop sensation Harry Styles.

The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer opened up about potential collaborators she would like to work with while on the red carpet at this year’s MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala.

Per Music News, Minogue told E! that Styles was on her list of collaborators. “Harry Styles or something would be good. Wouldn’t that be good?!” She also mentioned that she does have “a long list” of artists she’d like to duet with and revealed that pop icon Madonna is at the top of her list.

Advertisement

“We would both love it,” she said. “I know I would, she’s mentioned it before. So hey, maybe.”

Padam Red 💋❤️ … (still not over it!! 🥹😘) pic.twitter.com/hbtLEW13Wl — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) February 6, 2024

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Minogue’s viral hit ‘Padam Padam’ was nearly given to Rita Ora.

The update on the track – which became one of the most popular anthems of summer last year – was shared by producer Lostboy as part of an interview.

“We wrote ‘Padam’ in February 2022 and there were maybe four or five months of us sitting on it, then I sent it to their label, and someone suggested to me, ‘Kylie would kill this’,” he told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column (via Music News).

“They were unsure and there was a moment when Rita was going to cut it and it was worming around a few artists on that label,” he added. “They were trying to make it work but they didn’t think it was for Kylie.”

Advertisement

The single became Minogue’s 35th UK Top 10 hit after it peaked at Number Eight on the UK Top 40 chart. Also, many publications cite ‘Padam Padam’ as a “gay anthem” and the word “Padam” is being used as a catch-all gay communiqué.

She won her second Grammy on Sunday (February 4) for the track in the Best Pop Dance Recording category.

In other news, Minogue recently teamed up with Sia on her new single ‘Dance Alone’ . The slick, club-ready track will appear on Sia’s 10th studio album ‘Reasonable Woman’, which is due for release on May 3 via Atlantic (pre-order here).