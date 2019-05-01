Kylie Minogue opens up about “doomed” relationship with INXS’ Michael Hutchence

"He had insatiable curiosity, all the good things in life and some of the bad"

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her relationship with Michael Hutchence for a new documentary about the late INXS frontman.

Last week, new BBC Two documentary Mystify was announced – featuring interviews with U2 frontman Bono, former partner Helena Christensen, the surviving members of the band, Hutchence’s siblings Rhett and Tina, stepmother Susie and producer Nick Launay.

The film also features an interview with Kylie Minogue, who dated the singer from 1989-1991 and describes him as a “a dark bad boy” who “opened up a whole new world for [her].”

“Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it,” said Minogue. “As his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well. If you’re a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation. He definitely awakened my desire for things in my world.”

“He had insatiable curiosity, all the good things in life and some [of] the bad. He opened up a whole new world for me. A lot of it was based around pleasure, let’s face it.”

Describing the decline of their relationship, Minogue spoke of how he “felt loving” but it was “probably doomed”.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Recalling when their relationship came to an end, Minogue said: “He was on all fours on the floor crying. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what was happening. I just know he was a broken man. I’d never seen any man like that before. I left pretty confused and destroyed and knew that was it.”

Hutchence was found dead on 22 November 1997 after he took his own life, just seven months after the Australian rock veterans released their 10th album ‘Elegantly Wasted’. He was 37-years-old.

The new film Mystify also sees former partner Helena Christensen break her silence on their relationship, who describes how “something drastic happened” within the mind Hutchence following his brain injury in 1992.

A statement said Mystify will feature “rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family colleagues and Hutchence himself. The film portrays his life from the beginning of his fractured family background to the peaks of rock stardom”.

No transmission date has yet been announced for the the film, which has its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.