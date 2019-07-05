Watch Kylie Minogue react to scoring seventh UK Number One album for ‘Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection’

She should be so lucky

Kylie Minogue has gained her seventh UK Number One album with new release ‘Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection’.

The news makes her the female artist with the second amount of chart-toppers in this country, behind only Madonna, who has twelve.

The announcement follows the singer playing the Legends’ Slot at last weekend’s Glastonbury, a set during which she brought out Nick Cave and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Elsewhere in Kylie world, yesterday (July 4) she surprised us by releasing a new song with The Vaccines from the soundtrack to the new Shaun The Sheep movie.

Also in the top five this week is Lewis Capaldi, who drops from top spot to Number Two with ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, while The Black Keys‘ new album ‘Let’s Rock’ debuts at Number Three.

Glastonbury has had a massive impact on this week’s chart sales. The Killers‘ best of release ‘Direct Hits’ comes into the top ten at Number Six, while Stormzy‘s ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ rockets to #14.

The Cure are also back in the charts, with their 2001 ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation at #19, its first Top 40 appearance in five years.