Kylie Minogue releases Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ featuring Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue has released a new rendition of her track ‘Real Groove’, remixed as part of Dua Lipa’s recent Studio 2054 livestream.



Released today (December 31), the remix features added instrumentation and a slightly more upbeat tempo, as well as vocals from Lipa. It arrives after Minogue made an appearance on the Studio 2054 livestream last month, where she performed ‘Real Groove’. Elton John and FKA Twigs were also guests on the livestream.

Listen to the Studio 2054 remix of ‘Real Groove’ below:

‘Real Groove’ is lifted from Minogue’s November record, ‘Disco’. Upon its release, NME gave the album a four-star review, describing it as her “most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade”.

“The result is a consistently uplifting set that feels like Minogue’s best album since 2010’s ‘Aphrodite’. Her sister Dannii is rumoured to have claimed that ‘Minogues don’t sweat’. In that case, let’s say that ‘Disco’ shimmers with a warm glittery glow that’s just irresistible.”

Minogue will also be re-streaming her Infinite Disco concert for New Year’s Eve, starting from 9pm GMT. The stream will feature previously-unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of how the show was put together. Tickets will be discounted for fans who viewed the initial livestream back in October.