Kylie Minogue says building of venue for Las Vegas residency is “down to the wire”

Kylie Minogue has shared that the Las Vegas venue where her residency will be taking place “hasn’t even finished its build yet”.

The ‘Can’t Get You Of My Head’ singer is set to kick off her Sin City residency on November 3, and will be the first performer to grace the brand new Voltaire stage at The Venetian Resort. Minogue has revealed she is getting nervous because the Voltaire venue she is set to launch has yet to be built and could go “down to the wire”.

She’s quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column (via Music News) as saying: “I open at the start of November. We’re just in the stages of putting it together, the venue hasn’t even finished its build yet. I’m sure it’s going to be down to the wire with plenty of drama.”

Though the venue is still in the process of being constructed, Minogue gave fans a hint of what’s to be expected for the show and shared that she drew inspiration from Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley‘s time in Vegas.

“It’s based on a mix between a 1930s club and a 1970s kind of Frank Sinatra, Elvis venue where there were booths and lamps and cocktails. Later in the evening there will be me but prior to that it’s meant to be part of a bigger experience,” she said.

Her residency is set to feature her biggest hits as well as plenty of surprises. The pop icon has also shared that she’s excited to play in an “intimate setting for her residency, describing it as her “rite of passage”.

“I’m so excited about it. It’s in a really intimate venue, it’s capped at a thousand people,” she said. “It’s my rite of passage having my Vegas residency. We’re creating a pretty punchy show for a small venue.”

The singer recently released her 16th album ‘Tension‘. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: ” Ultimately, ‘Tension’ plays like a fun, flirty night out with an old friend who never burdens you with her problems. Whether you’ve known Minogue for a lifetime – or just since ‘Padam Padam’ – you’ll want to join the party.”

In other news, Minogue recently spoken about ageism in the music industry after Madonna commented on the criticism she faced after this year’s Grammys.

Kylie Minogue reflected on how ageism affected her career as both a young and older performer. “There was some of that [ageism] with ‘Padam’, where it surprised people and went on ‘youth-orientated’ radio,” she told Radio Times. “But I think we’re in a time where it’s not cool to be ageist. People are over it.”