Kylie Minogue says that Michael Hutchence “awakened my desire”

A new documentary on the INXS frontman comes out next week

Kylie Minogue has said that INXS frontman Michael Hutchence “awakened [her] desire during their relationship.

The revelation comes from Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a new documentary on the frontman that comes out next week (October 16).

“I felt very safe with him, I felt very protected,” Kylie says of Hutchence, who she was in a relationship with for three years from 1989 to 1991.

“He definitely awakened my desire for other things in my world,” she said, before joking: “A lot of it was based around pleasure, let’s face it.” Watch the new clip from the documentary via The Independent.

Speaking of Kylie in the clip, Hutchence adds: “Kylie’s got this real sweet, innocent image. What the hell is she doing with me?”

Kylie made her long-awaited first performance at Glastonbury this June. In a review of the set, NME’s Dan Stubbs described the show as “a surreal pop spectacle with a fake wedding, rainbow confetti and two famous dudes” (the show saw special guest appearances from Nick Cave and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin).

Despite this, Kylie herself has said that she believes that her Glastonbury show wasn’t “good enough”.

“My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got,” she told GQ. “I hadn’t done it as well as I wanted. I’ve always been so hypercritical. Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough. I’m better than that.”