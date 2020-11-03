Kylie Minogue says she nearly recorded a song with Prince in the early ’90s after she met him at a show at Earls Court.

Speaking in a new interview with Zane Lowe ahead of the release of her 15th studio album ‘Disco’ on Friday (November 6), Minogue described telling Prince that she was working on an album during their meeting – prompting the singer to suggest a collaboration.

“I’m more gutsy than I kind of make out sometimes even to myself. We hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit. He was like, ‘So where are your lyrics?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t…’ ‘Where do you want your mic set up?,” she said.

“I just like, wrote some lyrics. I didn’t even write songs then. I mean, I kind of wanted to, but I didn’t really, and I gave him some lyrics.”

Minogue continued, saying that Prince got his driver to drop over a cassette to her.

“There was no one to share it with! There’s a cassette in my hand with Prince singing, a song called ‘Baby Doll’, that I kind of was involved with…That was my almost [dream came true]. We didn’t record it,” she said.

When asked why it never came to fruition, Minogue said that her label at the time – likely Stock, Aitken and Waterman – disliked that Prince would want to record all of the song’s instrumental himself. She added that she didn’t know where the cassette would currently be.

Watch the full 47-minute interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Minogue spoke about her touring dream for ‘Disco’, envisioning it as a “big nightclub”.

“I just would love the idea of a show where almost people don’t feel like they have to look at what’s going on on stage,” she said.

Instead, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Minogue is performing the new record in a special livestream Kylie: Infinite Disco on Saturday (November 7). She shared a preview performance of single ‘Say Something’ with The House Gospel Choir yesterday (November 2).

According to a statement, Minogue’s performance will take place in a “visual world” imagined by herself and creative collaborators Studio Moross and Sinclair/Wilkinson.

To date, Minogue has also shared the singles ‘I Love It’ and ‘Magic’ from ‘Disco’.