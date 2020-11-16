Kylie performs piano-led cover of Earth, Wind and Fire’s ‘September’

Kylie Minogue has performed a cover of Earth, Wind and Fire‘s disco classic ‘September’ for BBC Radio 2 to coincide with the release of her latest album, ‘Disco’.

Unlike the high energy levels of the original track, Minogue swaps out the full instrumentation for a more intimate, piano-led rendition.

Watch the cover below:

Minogue released her 16th studio album earlier this month. Upon its release, NME gave the record a four-star review, writing “Kylie goes full disco-diva on her most consistent and enjoyable album in a decade”.

“The lyrics are generally as introspective as a pair of hotpants – gold, naturally – but definitely capture the giddy thrill of dancefloor abandon.

“This album succeeds because it feels like Kylie doing disco in her own cute way: measured, affectionate and sincere, not an exercise in tongue-in-cheek pastiche.”

The Australian singer also celebrated the release of ‘Disco’ with a live-streamed concert, Infinite Disco, earlier this month, where she performed tracks from the record alongside some classic hits.

Following its release, ‘Disco’ made its way to Number One on the UK albums chart, making Minogue the first female artist to top the chart in five consecutive decades.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported this album and this campaign. It means the world to me and I’m so touched that it’s found it’s way to your hearts,” she said in an Instagram post.