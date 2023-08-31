Kylie Minogue shares club-ready new single ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue has released ‘Tension’ – the latest single to be taken from her highly-anticipated new album. Check it out below.

The 55-year-old pop icon first teased the track yesterday (August 30), when she took to social media to announce to fans that the song would be arriving today. “LOVERS!!! New music is coming!! The single TENSION is yours 31st August,” she wrote in the caption, sharing a brief instrumental snippet of the song. “Are you ready?? Pre-save it now at the link in bio.”

Now, the track has arrived and sees Minogue channelling inspiration from both ’90s house music and ‘00s club classics.

“Baby there ain’t nothing better / and I could do this forever with you,” she sings, leading into the club-ready chorus: “My God, touch me right there / Almost there, touch me right there / Don’t be shy, boy, I don’t bite / You know where / Touch me right there.”

The dance-inspired track is fitting with the teasers that Minogue has shared about her upcoming album ‘Tension’, which is due out next month. Previously, the singer – who has explored genres including pop, country, disco and indie throughout her career – revealed that her upcoming album will be inspired by electronic music and ’90s house.

“I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, ’90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop,” she told The Irish News (via Q Radio), hinting at the sound of the record. “I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance.”

The newly-released title track also fits alongside the lead single to be taken from the LP, summer hit, ‘Padam Padam’.

Released back in May, the track soon went viral and gained a strong cult following as it became one of the most successful tracks of the summer. Peaking at number eight on the UK singles charts and number 172 on the Billboard Global chart, ‘Padam Padam’ also gave the singer her first UK Top 10 song in 12 years, and was considered an anthem for this year’s Pride celebrations.

Even Ariana Grande lip-synced to ‘Padam Padam’ on her Instagram story earlier this year, while wishing her London fans a “Happy Pride.”

Minogue’s sixth studio album, ‘Tension’, will be released on September 22 via Darenote / BMG. You can pre-save and pre-order the album here.

In other Kylie Minogue news, earlier this week the Australian pop star announced details of An Audience With show at The Royal Albert Hall in London, set for this December.

It also arrives shortly after she added 10 new shows to her upcoming Las Vegas residency following an “overwhelming response” from fans.