Kylie Minogue has shed new insight into recording her latest single ‘Tension’ – describing how she and her collaborators were “jumping on sofas” to make the song.

Released last week as the follow-up to her summer smash hit ‘Padam Padam‘, the song was rcorded in Surrey during the “the hottest week of the year”, as she explained in a recent interview on The Zane Lowe Show – detailing how writing ‘Tension’ with KAMILLE and Anya Jones inspired a rather energetic session.

“They came in with this incredible energy,” she said. “‘Tension’, it’s one of those ones that you don’t really even know how it happened. We were just vibing and all the whooping and stuff that we’ve kept on the record was literally us just screaming our heads off and going, ‘Did you just say that? Did you just say that?’ ‘Yeah, I said it.'”

She continued: “We were jumping on sofas and I mean, you’d have to get their take on it as well, but I remember it as that. I mean, we were in this pool house, so it was like the wrong place to record anything, we weren’t really thinking about recording, just writing and getting the vibe down, but a lot of it stayed on the record.”

Minogue also responded to the success of ‘Padam Padam’, which she previously described as “overwhelming” in a recent tweet announcing extra dates for her Las Vegas residency.

“It’s an incredible time,” she told Lowe. “It doesn’t really feel real to me yet because it’s all just happening. ‘Padam’ was just seismic. The earth was moving and now this is ‘Tension’s first play. This is very exciting.”

‘Tension’ is the titular track of Minogue’s 16th studio album, which is set for release on September 22 via Darenote/BMG (pre-save/pre-order here). The album is said to be inspired by ’90s house music, ’00s club classics, and a genre Minogue dubbed as “emoto-pop”.

She also recently announced details of a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall show this December.