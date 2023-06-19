Kylie Minogue teases Madonna collab and US tour

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about a potential collaboration with Madonna, and suggested that a US tour may be on the horizon.

The Australian pop star teased fans with the two potential announcements while at the annual KTUphoria festival in New York.

The headline act at iHeartMedia’s annual summer concert — alongside other sets from artists including Daya, Deborah Cox, Kristine W., Ally Brooke and more — the ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer spoke about other upcoming plans she had on the horizon, and teased that a US tour may be on the cards.

“I would love to,” she said. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Minogue was also asked if she was thinking of taking part in any collaborations in the future, and if she’d be open to working with another queen of pop, Madonna.

“I would. Of course, I would!” she confirmed while chatting backstage at the festival. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

She also shared how the ‘Material Girl’ singer inspired her as a teen, admitting that she would be “dancing around [her] bedroom to Madonna” when she was 16 years old.

In other Kylie Minogue news, the singer-songwriter and former Neighbours star — who is known for countless pop hits including ‘The Loco Motion’, ‘All The Lovers’ and ‘Spinning Around’ — has recently claimed her first Top 10 in more than a decade, with the electro-pop single ‘Padam Padam’.

The track is the lead single from her forthcoming new album ‘Tension’, which is set to arrive on September 22 and is a follow-up to 2020’s ‘Disco’.

Madonna, on the other hand, has recently released two new singles: ‘Vulgar’, the sultry new single that saw her join forces with Sam Smith, and ‘Popular’ — a single made in collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti that appears on the HBO series The Idol.