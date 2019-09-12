Kylie Minogue thinks her acclaimed Glastonbury debut wasn’t “good enough”

"Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough."

She won huge praise for her Glastonbury debut earlier this year, but Kylie Minogue has said her performance just wasn’t good enough.

The pop icon delivered the festival’s customary Legends slot for 2019, which went on to become the BBC’s most viewed Glastonbury performance of all time.

But in a new interview with GQ Magazine, Minogue says that the huge reaction is a huge contrast to the way she felt when watching it back for the first time.

“My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got,” she said.

“I hadn’t done it as well as I wanted. I’ve always been so hypercritical. Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough. I’m better than that.”

Minogue added that she’s now learnt to “let it live”, although she insists it wasn’t perfection.

“I mean, I am fine now. Sort of. I guess I had to go through that, watch it, look at it objectively and get that out of my system. It just wasn’t perfection in my eyes,” she boldly claimed.

“I have to learn to let it live, as it was for everyone else.”

Her set, which saw cameos from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Nick Cave, was described by NME as a “true pop spectacle”.

“Pride-coloured rainbow confetti blasts out during ‘All The Lovers’ and the show concludes with ‘Spinning Around’,” our review stated.

“After, Kylie takes a well-earned lap of victory around the stage, and appears to shed more tears of, you presume, relief and joy. After all that time, Kylie’s Glastonbury debut was worth the wait.”

